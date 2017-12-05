You are here: Home » featured » WTTS Christmas Can Concert With Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness

The WTTS Christmas Can Concert returned to the Bluebird in Bloomington on December 5th, sponsored by Sun King Brewery, and City Barbeque.

This was the first of two Can Concerts this year and it featured Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness.

A portion of ticket sale proceeds went to Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard, a charitable organization that envisions a community where everyone has equal access to nutritious food, waste is minimized, and all members are healthy, self-sufficient, and empowered to reach their full potential. In addition to ticket sale donations, concert goers also brought generous donations of non-perishable canned goods to share with Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard.

Below you’ll find some of our favorite photos of the show with Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness and more information about Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard.

About Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard: Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard increases access to healthy food for all people in need in ways that cultivate dignity, self-sufficiency, and community. We envision a community where everyone has equal access to nutritious food, waste is minimized, and all members are healthy, self-sufficient, and empowered to reach their full potential. Our programs include a client-choice food pantry and free educational programs on nutrition and gardening. Our programs are largely powered by our volunteer-patrons. We welcome any community members who can benefit from our services.