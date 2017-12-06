WTTS Christmas Can Concert – 2017

featured, The WTTS Blog



It’s the return of the WTTS Christmas Can Concert! This year we brought Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness to the Bluebird in Bloomington to help families in need (see a re-cap here), and on December 21st WTTS is bringing another great benefit concert to The Vogue to make the holidays even happier. The 2nd Christmas Can Concert stars The War On Drugs, and their L.A. based electronic opening act Lo Moon. Tickets for that show have sold out but VIP’s have a chance at a free pair by registering in the VIP Room. This exclusive show is sponsored by Sun King Brewery, and City Barbeque.

To help out Food Rescue’s mission to help fight school food waste stop by City Barbeque through December 21st and drop off non-perishable and canned items at any of their five locations and while you are there sip a pint of Sun King’s Sunlight Cream Ale to donate a dollar to Food Rescue.

Then, when you come to the show, bring a sack of non-perishable canned goods. You’ll be helping out neighbors in need this holiday. A portion of proceeds will also benefit Food Rescue.

About Food Rescue: The K-12 Food Rescue Program in 350 schools addresses the estimated 1 billion Unwanted, Unpeeled, and Unwrapped food items wasted annually in America, and simultaneously engages students to lead us out of the mess through their Student Leader Entrepreneurial Initiative, or S.L.E.I. for short. (Pronounced SLAY). They are actively seeking High School student leaders to become the face of the school food waste issue, and subsequently lead our country into a new mindset.