Free Download Of The Week: Morrissey

Low In High School is Morrissey’s 11th studio and hist first on his very own Etienne record label. Following the release of a new biopic based on Morrissey, Spent the Day In Bed gives a deeper understanding of the legendary musician who formed famed group The Smiths with guitarist Johnny Marr in the early 1980s. Download “Spent The Day In Bed” off Low In High School any time between December 4th, and December 10th and learn more about Morrissey at his official website, “Like” him on Facebook, and follow him on Twitter.

