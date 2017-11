The WTTS Blog

WTTS and Jockamo Upper Crust Pizza have teamed up once again to present a WTTS Rock To Read benefit at IU Auditorium. Benefiting children’s reading programs at the Indianapolis Public Library the WTTS Rock To Read series features three concerts this year and Ray LaMontagne performed the second of those shows. Below you can see a few shots of the show as well as the guitar Ray signed for our listeners to bid on as a part of the charity benefit.