The WTTS Blog

WTTS OverEasy: November 5, 2017

0 Comments 04 November 2017

OENewLogoStart and end Sundays with WTTS OverEasy. Brad Holtz plays a variety of laid-back World Class Rock, with singer-songwriters, deep album tracks, in-studio recordings, and live exclusives from Sun King Studio 92. Catch OverEasy Sundays from 7 to 11 a.m. (and the replay from 7 to 11 p.m.)

 

This Sunday (11/5)

Photos Courtesy Rhythm In Focus Photography.

Join Brad Holtz this Sunday from 7 to 11 a.m. and p.m. for WTTS OverEasy, featuring a variety of laid back acoustic tracks and exclusives from Sun King Studio 92. This week…

  • Hear live performances from Portugal. The Man, Van William, and Michael Kiwanuka recorded live in Studio 92 earlier this year.
  • Also, hear the latest laid back tracks from Lo Moon, Los Colognes, and Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie.
