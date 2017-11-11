WTTS OverEasy: November 12, 2017

Start and end Sundays with WTTS OverEasy. Brad Holtz plays a variety of laid-back World Class Rock, with singer-songwriters, deep album tracks, in-studio recordings, and live exclusives from Sun King Studio 92. Catch OverEasy Sundays from 7 to 11 a.m. (and the replay from 7 to 11 p.m.)
This Sunday (11/12)
Join Brad Holtz this Sunday from 7 to 11 a.m. and p.m. for WTTS OverEasy, featuring a variety of laid back acoustic tracks and exclusives from Sun King Studio 92. This week…
- Hear more new music from Beck’s latest release Colors, out now.
- Also, hear a new track from Jackie Greene’s The Modern Lives, available now.
- A brand new song from an upcoming Calexico release.
- And, during the 9AM hour a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Jennie DeVoe at The Rathskeller on November 18th.