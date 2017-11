You are here: Home » The WTTS Blog » WTTS New Music Monday: November 20, 2017

The WTTS Blog

We play lots of new music throughout the day on WTTS New Music Monday, and at 7 p.m., we play an hour of ONLY new releases. This week…

A new track from Imagine Dragons’ newest album Evolve, out now .

newest album Evolve, out now A brand new song from U2’s upcoming album Songs Of Experience, out December 1st.

upcoming album Songs Of Experience, out December 1st. lso, something new from The Killers.

New Music Monday is presented by Arni’s Restaurant. Meet you at Arni’s.