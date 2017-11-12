In the spirit for holiday and Christmas music with a ‘TTS-twist? We’re proud to bring back the WTTS Holiday Music Channel, powered by Buchanan & Bruggenschmidt. Hear a variety of seasonal favorites from some of your favorite WTTS artists 24/7. Listen now or listen on our free mobile app. Download the WTTS app in the iTunes Store or Google Play.
Add All Alone On Christmas by Darlene Love to the Holiday Music Channel.
I am enjoying this channel! My students like it, too: not too much of one type of music or another so it fits all types and works well in my high school art classes. Thank you WTTS!
Love listening to Rock and Roll Christmas music as I sit at my computer all day at work. Really helps to get me in a Festivus mood. Thank you WTTS!
Play “Boots” by The Killers!! Merry Christmas!!!