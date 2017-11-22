The Guitarworks Great Guitar Giveaway

featured, The WTTS Blog

This holiday season, win the gift of music courtesy of the one and only Guitarworks in Greenwood, the place to Take Your Pick! During the next three weeks (11/27-12/15), Paul Mendenhall will be giving away three great guitars from G&L guitars – the Leo Fender company. a G&L Tribute Legacy guitar, a Tribute L-2000 Bass and a G&L Tribute Fallout guitar. Correctly answer the Morning Music Mindbender at 7:35 to qualify for that week’s guitar. Then on Friday, Paul will draw a winner. Description of the guitars are below:

G&L Tribute Fallout (Week 1)

The Fallout from G&L is a different animal – a cool looking, comfortable body style that grew from the “Mustang” style, with significant improvements. First, the Fallout is a Mahogany body, equipped with Leo Fender’s patented Saddle Lock bridge, for greater sustain and harmonic balance. The medium-C-shape neck has a 12” radius is a 25 ½” scale, the same as the Stratocaster, and a big departure for Mustang style guitars. So it’s instantly comfortable in the Strat or Tele player’s hands . Then the G&L Fallout pairs a“ P-90″ Alnico neck pickup with a tap-able Humbucker in the bridge for a huge range of tones. From dirty riffs to jangly hooks, this is a guitar that can be mercilessly thrashed and never miss a beat. Premier Guitar magazine’s recent review gave the G&L Fallout a PERFECT score 4 star rating across the board. A striking looking instrument in Fullerton Red, with a vintage gloss neck, it has a retail value of over $640, presented by your friends at the one and only Guitarworks in Greenwood – the place to Take Your Pick!

G&L Tribute L-2000 Bass (Week 2)

Leo Fender rewrote history once more with the L-2000 bass, the evolution of his Music Man bass design. Never before has such a wide range of tones come from a single bass guitar, making the L-2000 suitable to players of every musical style and taste. The L-2000 features a pair of G&L Magnetic Field Design™ humbucking pickups, backed with the flexible Tri-Tone™ control system. This allows for passive or active operation, series or parallel signal routing and a trio of knobs for volume, treble and bass. The G&L L-2000 fits any situation, from classic R&B to power-packed rock to poppin’ funk. Plus Leo Fender’s patented Saddle-Lock™ bridge to transfer string energy right into the body end-grain for an incredibly resonant instrument. Retail value on this fine G&L bass is over $1100, and it’s going home with week two’s big winner, courtesy of G&L and Guitarworks in Greenwood, the place to “Take Your Pick!”

G&L Tribute Legacy (week 3)

Like the name implies, the G&L Tribute Legacy model is Leo Fender’s life-long pinnacle of Stratocaster designs.

G & L spent great time and effort analyzing the real mojo of Leo’s vintage “Holy Grail” Strats, and their persistence truly paid off in the G&L Legacy guitar. The unmistakable chime and “quack” of the Legacy’s Alnico V pickups is reminiscent of the best vintage ‘50s Fenders, and has won rave reviews from both the playing pros and magazines like Guitar Pla yer and Guitar World .

Paired with Leo Fender’s Dual-Fulcrum vibrato, an engineering marvel that allows bending up or down with unsurpassed stability, The Legacy is all about honest, classic tone complemented by Leo’s own modern refinements.

Whether you’re a gigging pro or a bedroom guitarist, the G&L Legacy delivers every tone you could desire from the classic Strat guitar. Guitarworks in Greenwood and WTTS will give it to YOU if you are week three’s grand prize winner!

Official Contest Rules