OverEasy Thanksgiving

1 Comment 17 November 2017


Join us all day on Thursday for OverEasy Thanksgiving. Just like Sunday morning, you’ll hear a variety of mellow and laid-back World Class Rock all day long, including live exclusives and songs recorded in Sun King Studio 92.

And it wouldn’t be Thanksgiving without Arlo Guthrie’s classic “Alice’s Restaurant.” We’ll play it three times this year: 6 a.m., noon, and 6 p.m.

 

OverEasy Thanksgiving is presented by

Sullivan Hardware and Garden’s Sleep In Sale, starting Friday (11/25) at 10am.

SUL Sullivan Express Ad

Your Comments

1 comment

  1. Craig says:
    November 24, 2016 at 9:59 am

    Great selection of unplugged over easy songs this morning. Love it!


