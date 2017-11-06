Free Download Of The Week: Son Little

Free Downloads, The WTTS Blog

‘”The magic is this well I can draw from; you can’t necessarily see it, you just have to believe that it’s there,’ says Son Little in his biography. The singer and songwriter born Aaron Livingston, is the easygoing musical alchemist of our time. He is a conjurer, and much like those of his heroes Stevie Wonder and Jimi Hendrix, his songs are deconstructions of the diaspora of American R & B.” Download “O Me O My” off New Magic any time between November 6th, and November 12th and learn more about Son Little at his official website, “Like” him on facebook, and follow him on twitter.

