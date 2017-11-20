Free Download Of The Week: Hippo Campus

The WTTS Blog

According to Grand Jury Music, “Hippo Campus — comprised of vocalist/guitarist Jake Luppen, guitarist/vocalist Nathan Stocker, bassist Zach Sutton, and drummer Whistler Allen — have done their fair share of growing up since forming in late 2013. Their pair of 2015 EPs, Bashful Creatures and South, catapulted a freshly-formed band onto sold out tours, radio airwaves, late night TV stages, timelines, feeds, and glowing screens the world over. After a 10-month stretch of work informed by their surprising ascent, Hippo Campus’ first full-length showcases not only their trademark ear for ringing melodies and impeccably constructed pop frameworks, but a desire to dig deeper—both into their talent and in their selves—for inspiration.” Download “Baseball” off Warm Glow (EP) any time between November 20th, and November 26th and learn more about Hippo Campus at their official website, “Like” them on Facebook, and follow them on Twitter.

