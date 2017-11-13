Free Download Of The Week: Django Django

The WTTS Blog

According to Ribbon Music, “Two years ago, Django Django’s producer/drummer David Maclean was standing backstage at a festival in Chicago, chatting to a group of people, when he happened to raise his eyes skywards. ‘It was really amazing,’ he remembers. ‘The sky looked like a massive sheet of marble. We were all just kind of staring at it. It triggered something.’

Maclean immediately made a note of the words Marble Skies, now the title of the band’s third album. Download “Tic Tac Toe” off Marble Skies any time between November 13th, and November 19th and learn more about Django Django at their official website, “Like” them on Facebook, and follow them on Twitter.

Download:

Stream:

