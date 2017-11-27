Free Download Of The Week: Blitzen Trapper

Free Downloads, The WTTS Blog

“A question I ask myself, why make records?” This is how Eric Earley begins his self penned bio on the Blitzen Trapper official band site, “And why in particular did I make this record? I’ve made lots of records, about half of them shared with the world, the other half squirreled away for no good reason. Songs upon songs upon songs. But I guess in the end I just had some stories to tell, like the one about the cop turned cocaine dealer, or the murderous 13 year old girl, or the underage lovers who steal her mom’s checkbook, her dad’s truck and go on a spree down the west coast, free as the wind, until it becomes clear the boy is addicted to heroin, the physical freedom outstripped by enslavement to the substance. And but lets not forget the one about the woman in the black TransAm who steals hearts from wrecked/jaded men deep in their cups, another form of internment. Stories upon stories” Download “Wild and Reckless” off Wild And Reckless any time between November 27th, and December 3rd and learn more about Blitzen Trapper at their official website, “Like” them on Facebook, and follow them on Twitter.

