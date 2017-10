featured, The WTTS Blog

WTTS and Jockamo Upper Crust Pizza have teamed up once again to present a WTTS Rock To Read benefit at Old National Center. Benefiting children’s reading programs at the Indianapolis Public Library the WTTS Rock To Read series features three concerts this year and last night Chris Isaak & Anderson East performed the first of those shows at the Murat Theater. See the photos below, courtesy Rhythm In Focus Photography.