WTTS OverEasy: October 15, 2017

Start and end Sundays with WTTS OverEasy. Brad Holtz plays a variety of laid-back World Class Rock, with singer-songwriters, deep album tracks, in-studio recordings, and live exclusives from Sun King Studio 92. Catch OverEasy Sundays from 7 to 11 a.m. (and the replay from 7 to 11 p.m.)
This Sunday (10/15)
Join Brad Holtz this Sunday from 7 to 11 a.m. and p.m. for WTTS OverEasy, featuring a variety of laid back acoustic tracks and exclusives from Sun King Studio 92. This week…
- Hear new music from Joseph’s I’m Alone, No You’re Not, out now.
- Plus, a new track from Bruce Cockburn’s Bone on Bone, out now
- And also a new song from Mondo Cozmo recorded live in Studio 92