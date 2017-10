You are here: Home » The WTTS Blog » WTTS New Music Monday: October 9, 2017

We play lots of new music throughout the day on WTTS New Music Monday, and at 7 p.m., we play an hour of ONLY new releases. This week…

A brand new single from The Lumineers .

. A brand new song from Kings Of Leon .

. Also, something new from Van William’s New EP Revolution, that he played for an intimate audience in Studio 92 earlier this month.

Watch





