LISTEN LIVE
VIP ROOM

MENU

LISTEN LIVE

The WTTS Blog

WTTS Indy Underground: October 26, 2017

0 Comments 25 October 2017

Join Laura Duncan Thursday Nights at 10 for the best from the independent world of music on WTTS Indy Underground. This week…

  • A previously unreleased song from Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings that was recorded before the singers death earlier this year.
  • The first new single from Superchunk in four years.
  • Plus, a new track from Sleigh Bell’s upcoming release Kid Kruschev, out November 10th
  • And, a chance at tickets to see St. Vincent at Old National Centre November 15th.

    .

Indy Underground is powered by Karma Records. Indy’s Place for Vinyl, CD’s and more since 1970.

Karma Records

Watch/Listen


«

Share your view

Post a comment

WTTS
DOTW-home