WTTS Indy Underground: October 26, 2017

Join Laura Duncan Thursday Nights at 10 for the best from the independent world of music on WTTS Indy Underground. This week…
- A previously unreleased song from Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings that was recorded before the singers death earlier this year.
- The first new single from Superchunk in four years.
- Plus, a new track from Sleigh Bell’s upcoming release Kid Kruschev, out November 10th
- And, a chance at tickets to see St. Vincent at Old National Centre November 15th.
.
Indy Underground is powered by Karma Records. Indy’s Place for Vinyl, CD’s and more since 1970.
Watch/Listen