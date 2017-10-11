WTTS Indy Underground: October 12, 2017

Join Laura Duncan Thursday Nights at 10 for the best from the independent world of music on WTTS Indy Underground. This week…
- A brand new single from Ezra Furman.
- Plus the latest Morrissey’s Low In High School, out now.
- Another track from Cut Copy’s Haiku From Zero, out now
- And, a chance at tickets to win tickets to two shows at Old National Centre: Mutemath, October 25th & Hippo Campus, October 28th
Indy Underground is powered by Karma Records. Indy’s Place for Vinyl, CD’s and more since 1970.
