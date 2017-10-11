LISTEN LIVE
VIP ROOM

MENU

LISTEN LIVE

The WTTS Blog

WTTS Indy Underground: October 12, 2017

0 Comments 11 October 2017

Photo by Cantwell Faulkner Muckenfuss IV

Join Laura Duncan Thursday Nights at 10 for the best from the independent world of music on WTTS Indy Underground. This week…

  • A brand new single from Ezra Furman.
  • Plus the latest Morrissey’s Low In High School, out now.
  • Another track from Cut Copy’s Haiku From Zero,  out now
  • And, a chance at tickets to win tickets to two shows at Old National Centre: Mutemath, October 25th & Hippo Campus, October 28th

    .

Indy Underground is powered by Karma Records. Indy’s Place for Vinyl, CD’s and more since 1970.

Karma Records

Watch/Listen


«
»

Share your view

Post a comment

WTTS
DOTW-home