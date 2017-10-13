WTTS Christmas Can Concert – 2017 – 2nd show added

featured, The WTTS Blog

Last month we announced the return of the WTTS Christmas Can Concert by bringing The War On Drugs to The Vogue on December 21st. Tickets for that show are available here.

Now we’re thrilled to be adding a second show to the season’s best benefit concert series at the Bluebird in Bloomington. Come see Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness on December 5th sponsored by Sun King Brewery, and City Barbeque.

Tickets for the WTTS Christmas Can Concert with Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness are on sale now, click here to buy them now.

When you come to the show, bring a sack of non-perishable canned goods. You’ll be helping out neighbors in need this holiday. A portion of proceeds will also benefit Food Rescue and Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard.

About Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard: Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard increases access to healthy food for all people in need in ways that cultivate dignity, self-sufficiency, and community. We envision a community where everyone has equal access to nutritious food, waste is minimized, and all members are healthy, self-sufficient, and empowered to reach their full potential. Our programs include a client-choice food pantry and free educational programs on nutrition and gardening. Our programs are largely powered by our volunteer-patrons. We welcome any community members who can benefit from our services.

About Food Rescue: The K-12 Food Rescue Program in 350 schools addresses the estimated 1 billion Unwanted, Unpeeled, and Unwrapped food items wasted annually in America, and simultaneously engages students to lead us out of the mess through their Student Leader Entrepreneurial Initiative, or S.L.E.I. for short. (Pronounced SLAY). They are actively seeking High School student leaders to become the face of the school food waste issue, and subsequently lead our country into a new mindset.



