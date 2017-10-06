Remembering Tom Petty

The WTTS Blog

This past summer Rock & Roll icon and music legend Tom Petty visited Indianapolis for an unforgettable night at Klipsch Music Center. At the time no one in the crowd would have guessed that just a few months later the vibrant performer would leave the stage for the last time. In our sadness we know that Tom Petty’s music and legacy will last for generations. From his unforgettable guitar riffs, to his masterful lyric writing, to his one of a kind voice there is little doubt that today we lost one of the great ones. Rest Tom.