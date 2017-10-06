Remembering Tom Petty

This past summer Rock & Roll icon and music legend Tom Petty visited Indianapolis for an unforgettable night at Klipsch Music Center. At the time no one in the crowd would have guessed that just a few months later the vibrant performer would leave the stage for the last time. In our sadness we know that Tom Petty’s music and legacy will last for generations. From his unforgettable guitar riffs, to his masterful lyric writing, to his one of a kind voice there is little doubt that today we lost one of the great ones. Rest Tom.
RIP Tom! I can’t believe that we your fans will never see another live show. You will live in our memories forever!
So sad to hear of this today. TP and the Heartbreaker concerts at Deer Creek/Verizon/Klipsch were magical nights. Will never forget the night the storm rolled in and the stage went dark! Absolutely will miss this unbelievably talented artist whose music has been such a beautiful influence in my life.
Such an awesome talent. I also loved the many cameo appearances he did in movies and TV series (Under the Dome – he was fabulous!). RIP Tom, you will be missed…
There was no one I ever heard that every song was a great one! He will be sadly missed! His music will always live on! He was taken much too soon. Rest In Peace Tom Petty. Thanks for the music you left for the world. You are truly a legend . 😢
I can’t wrap my head about his death. To me he was one of the best singers and song writer that I know. RiP
The thunderstorm sing-a-long during “Refugee” when the power was knocked out and came back on without Tom or the audience missing a note will always be a high point in concert experiences! You are “The Wild One Forever”! Peace!
One of the best, trailblazing the way as he went along. He will be sadly missed for many years to come!!
I unfortunately have never been to a Tom Petty concert. Wanted to see the 40th anniversary stop in May but couldn’t. Was so disappointed that I couldn’t and now even more so.
The music created and performed with the Heartbreakers and Traveling Wilburys will forever be some of my all time favorites! Special thank you to 92.3 for playing and supporting his music and so many other talented artists! You guys ROCK!
From the moment I heard the news yesterday afternoon I turned to WTTS for some kind of explanation that it was one of those hoaxes gone viral. When I heard “It’s Good to be King” playing I knew it was no hoax. Thank you WTTS for the musical tribute that allowed Tom’s fans to mourn him together through his brilliance, one song after another. My family went to see him in concert in May and now it will forever be one of my most bittersweet memories. Say hello to the great ones who’ve gone before you, Tom! There must be a Heavenly concert going on right now! You will be missed but never forgotten! Your spirit will live on in song.
Tried educating my kids about good music from an early age. Can still hear my then 3 year old son screaming “I need to know! I need to know” from his car seat. If you’re teaching great music, where better to start than Tom Petty?
How wonderful, to bring people together through music. The world is a better place because of you.
Your performance at Klipsch in 2010 was the first concert experience that I shared with my kids, and it was a magical night.
I have seen no other, who compares with you. Forever among the wildflowers. Thank you Tom Petty.
Crushed by the passing of Tom Petty. Way too soon for him to go. His music is a big part of the soundtrack of many people’s lives, including mine. During long ride home from work the windows are rolled down and Tom Petty songs playing LOUD on the radio always puts me in a better frame of mind. So many great songs, can’t pick a favorite, though “I Won’t Back Down” got me through a tough spell in life and is like a personal anthem for me. What an amazing musician and artist and cool dude he was. RIP Muddy Wilbury.
All the Tom Petty shows were a treat, and I’m glad I was able to attend a few of them. As a couple others have noted, the most memorable Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers moment for me was when the power went out at one of the Deer Creek shows during “Refugee” and we all kept belting it out as we were getting poured on. When the power came back on about 20-30 seconds later, the music resumed flawlessly. The band never stopped playing through the outage. Very memorable show. We were all soaked and none of us cared. RIP, Tom. We mill miss you, but will continue to enjoy your music for the rest of our days.
never got to see the band in concert but loved all of the music. At least we have the music to keep the spirit going!!!!!
I’ve been a true fan since ’76. Seen Tom on tour several times over the past 35 years-a truly great performer, musician, songwriter, singer and ethical, down-to-earth person. Such a shame to lose him so soon. Prayers to his family and friends.
Simply a Great Musician & Songwriter. Younger bands take note…..THIS is what Rock n Roll looks like. THIS is what Rock n Roll sounds like. I’m grateful I was there in May.
Tom got me through my nasty divorce with “I won’t back down”. Got everything I wanted and came out stronger and so much happier! He lacked one day being two years older than me. His songs always seemed like good advice from an older brother. RIP Tom. Sing on with George and Roy!
I am so saddened by this. He was one of the best singer songwriters that I knew. His music will never be forgotten. RIP Tom.
So many great memories of his performances at Deer Creek. It seemed like there was a long trend of big thunderstorms moving through during his shows over the past few years.
My wife and I will always remember the show in 2005 where a horrible thunderstorm rolled through and ultimately cut the show short due to safety concerns. No one wanted to leave and end the party! Then the next stop The Heartbreakers had at Deer Creek, Tom welled up a bit telling the crowd how much he loved playing here and the events of that night in 2005.
Tom you will be missed, thank you for the music and memories!
RIP, Tom Petty! One of my very first concert’s when I was 14 yrs old! The world will miss you, and your music will always be favorites!
Got to see Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers on consecutive nights at the Greek Theater in Berzerkley when they were backing up Bob Dylan in 1986. I’d seen both acts play incredible shows before, but those 2 nights in the cool, Bay Area Scene were incendiary — couldn’t be topped. It was as close to seeing Dylan with The Band as I think possible. It was Heaven & if that place actually existed, well, as they say, they gotta have a helluva band … … … now, Tom is in “The Wildflowers.”
So sad, my favorite artist is gone. Never missed a concert when he played Indy. His music will live forever!
Like some others have posted, the July 21, 2005, concert at Deer Creek will forever be an amazing memory for me. “It was a dark & stormy night,” rain came down in torrents, the water ran ankle deep throughout, the lawn was like a muddy slip-&-slide, & I couldn’t keep my flip-flops on. Thunder rolled, & lightning cracked, knocking the power out briefly. When it came back on, Tom was still onstage playing & singing like nothing had happened. I was sure Tom, the Heartbreakers, & all their equipment would be fried, but I don’t think they even flinched!! Although we were soaked, & I ran a piece of glass into my foot walking barefooted because I kept sliding out of my flip-flops, it was probably my favorite concert experience ever, & I got to share it with my daughter, a huge Tom Petty fan. RIP Tom. Thanks for the memories.
The most vivid memory I have of Tom Petty is Christmas 1979, my brother David walking into the house waving around You’re Gonna Get It album and announcing,” this guy is going to be famous!” I still have this record and I have never opened it. I went out and bought a copy at Karma and is the LP I would listen to.
Sadly the world has now lost both of these exceptional artists…my brother died on my birthday this year which makes losing Tom Petty even more bittersweet. They were only on loan to us after all.
Saw Tom in Louisville, KY with an opening act of, if I remember correctly, The Fabulous Poodles. Tom was magical. His guitar work was fantastic.
His single Refugee was purchased by a friend of mine. It along with early Elvis Costello and many others inspired me to open a record store of only new music.
As I remember Tom’s parents allowed him to play in bars in his teens. They knew his talent. Thanks goes to parents like
Tom’s.
His passing is the next that hit me hard after John Lennon’s.
Gotta love these guys that their art pushes them to our world.
Ken Burton of now defunct Ken’s Records