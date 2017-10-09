Free Download Of The Week: The Barr Brothers

Free Downloads, The WTTS Blog

According to Secret City Records, The Barr Brothers released their debut album, recorded in a boiler room in Montreal, in 2011. The new album, Queens of the Breakers (out October 13th, 2017) arrives after the longest-ever pause in Brad and Andrew Barr’s 20-year career in music. Both became fathers since 2014’s ‘Sleeping Operator’ was released. In that time, Sarah Pagé also found ways to completely redefine the harp, its sound, and its role in modern music. ‘Queens of the Breakers’ was born out of reflection of what home and family mean now, after the effects of life on the road.

Download “It Came To Me” off Queens Of The Breakers any time between October 9th, and 15th and learn more about The Barr Brothers at their Official Website, “Like” them on Facebook, or follow them on Twitter.

