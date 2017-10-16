Free Download Of The Week: Pheobe Bridgers

The WTTS Blog

“I’d hate for someone to think I’m sipping an espresso somewhere judging people or feeling sorry for myself. OK, I definitely do that once in a while, but I don’t consider myself an intense person,” Phoebe Bridgers told her record label Dead Oceans, “I think most of my musical education had to do with being around a ton of teenagers who listened to music all the time.” Dead Oceans continues saying, “Bridgers grew up in the rose-colored city of Pasadena, attending the prestigious Los Angeles County High School for the Arts to study music. From an early age, she found encouragement from a close-knit artistic community of friends and family to follow her dreams, and at school she forged relationships that would teach her as much about her craft as her classes.

others.”

learn more about Phoebe Bridgers at her Official Website, "Like" her on Facebook, or follow her on Twitter.

