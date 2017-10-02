You are here: Home » Free Downloads » Free Download Of The Week: Josh Ritter

Josh Ritter has come a long way since recording his debut album in 1999. He’s turned himself into a modern folk music mainstay and published a novel along with nearly a dozen albums. On his latest record Gathering Josh teamed up with Grateful Dead legend Bob Weir, and now you can add a song of his to your collection for free.

Download “Showboat” off Gathering any time between October 2nd, and 8th and learn more about Josh Ritter at his Official Website, “Like” him on Facebook, or follow him on Twitter.

Watch:

