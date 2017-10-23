Free Download Of The Week: Curtis Harding

The WTTS Blog

According to his biography at Anti Records, “To understand Curtis Harding, the singer-songwriter, drummer, guitarist and producer, one must first understand his musical origins. For Harding, it all began in his birthplace, Saginaw, Michigan. It was there that his church-going mother, a singer herself, first exposed him to the sound and spirit of gospel music. As Curtis explains, ‘The record [Face Your Fear], to me, is all over the place because I go through moods, man. I change.'”

Download “On and On” off Face Your Fear any time between October 23rd, and 29th and learn more about Curtis Harding at his Official Website, “Like” him on Facebook, or follow him on Twitter.

