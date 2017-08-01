WTTS Rock To Read: Ray LaMontagne

featured, The WTTS Blog

WTTS Rock To Read, presented by Jockamo Upper Crust Pizza, returns this fall, as we help to raise money for children’s literacy. This year Ray Lamontagne plays the IU Auditorium on Saturday, November 4th for our first benefit concert of the season. Tickets are on sale Friday August 4th and 92-3 VIPs can buy pre-sale tickets here. Proceeds will benefit children’s reading programs with the Indianapolis and Monroe County Public Libraries. WTTS Rock To Read is also supported by Karma Records.

Be sure to visit Jockamo’s three locations at 9165 Otis Avenue (Lawrence), 5646 E. Washington St. (Irvington), or 401 Market Plaza in Greenwood to register to win tickets from August 28th – September 24th.