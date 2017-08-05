WTTS OverEasy: August 6, 2017

Start and end Sundays with WTTS OverEasy. Brad Holtz plays a variety of laid-back World Class Rock, with singer-songwriters, deep album tracks, in-studio recordings, and live exclusives from Sun King Studio 92. Catch OverEasy Sundays from 7 to 11 a.m. (and the replay from 7 to 11 p.m.)
This Sunday (8/6)
Join Brad Holtz this Sunday from 7 to 11 a.m. and p.m. for WTTS OverEasy, featuring a variety of laid back acoustic tracks and exclusives from Sun King Studio 92. This week…
- Two brand new tracks from Dan Wilson’s Re-Covered.
- Also, hear a stunning new single from Gregg Allman’s posthumous release Southern Blood, out September 8th.
- Plus, revisit live performances from Civil Wars, Phillip Phillips, and, Ben Harper recorded in Sun King Studio 92.
- And, During the 9AM hour listen to win two complimentary passes to the WTTS Brunch Run presented by The Naked Monkey