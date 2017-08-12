WTTS OverEasy: August 13, 2017

Start and end Sundays with WTTS OverEasy. Brad Holtz plays a variety of laid-back World Class Rock, with singer-songwriters, deep album tracks, in-studio recordings, and live exclusives from Sun King Studio 92. Catch OverEasy Sundays from 7 to 11 a.m. (and the replay from 7 to 11 p.m.)
This Sunday (8/13)
Join Brad Holtz this Sunday from 7 to 11 a.m. and p.m. for WTTS OverEasy, featuring a variety of laid back acoustic tracks and exclusives from Sun King Studio 92. This week…
- A brand new song from Bruce Cockburn’s 33rd (!!!) album Bone on Bone, out September 15th.
- Also, hear new music from Jackie Greene Wilson.
- Plus, revisit live performances from Ryan Adams, Lord Huron, and, Vance Joy recorded in Sun King Studio 92.
- And, During the 9AM hour listen to win tickets to see Beth Hart at Old National Centre on October 1st.