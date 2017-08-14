LISTEN LIVE
The WTTS Blog

WTTS Indy Underground: August 14, 2017

0 Comments 14 August 2017

The National photo by Charlotte Zoller

Join Laura Duncan Monday and Saturday Nights at 8 for the best from the independent world of music on WTTS Indy Underground. This week…

  • A track from The National’s upcoming release Sleep Well Beast, out September 8th.
  • Plus, The Afghan Whigs cover Pleasure Club.
  • A new song from Deer Tick’s Vol. 2, out September 15th.
  • And, a chance at tickets to see Son Little at White Rabbit Cabaret September 26th.

Indy Underground is powered by Karma Records. Indy’s Place for Vinyl, CD’s and more since 1970.

Karma Records

