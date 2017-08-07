You are here: Home » featured » WTTS 25th Anniversary Private Concert with Portugal. The Man

featured, The WTTS Blog

To celebrate 25 years of WTTS, we’re throwing a free listener concert later this summer. Experience Portugal. The Man in the WTTS 25th Anniversary Private Concert presented by Hardees, Friday August 25 at The HiFi. Indy’s own Dream Chief will open. The show is free, but it’s invitation only.

Win tickets one of three ways: 1) Listen to win starting Monday July 24th during our 25 Years In 25 Days hour-long flashbacks, weekdays at noon and 6pm (and during each Saturday morning replay between 7am and noon), 2) register to win a pair of tickets at the following Hardees location ticket drops starting July 31… 3) Register for a free pair in the VIP Room starting August 7.

Win free tickets at the following Hardees locations and while you’re there pick up the new Charbroiled Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich: