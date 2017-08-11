The 25 Years in 25 Days Bar Band Bar Crawl

The WTTS Blog

To celebrate WTTS’ 25 years in 25 days Ike & Jonesy’s, The Slippery Noodle, and Tiki Bob’s Cantina have joined forces to bring you awesome evenings out with the Bar Band Bar Crawl. Enjoy drink specials as you watch live, local music Wednesdays through Fridays at any one of these locations while you get in touch with the pure essence of WTTS and their passion for music through the decades.

This Weeks Bar Band Bar Crawl Schedule:

Wednesday 8/16

Orvis and Friends @ Ike & Jonseys

Blues Jam w/ Gene Deer @ The Slippery Noodle

Sam King @ Tiki Bob’s

Thursday 8/17

Hoodoo @ Ike & Jonseys

Tad Robinson @ The Slippery Noodle

Scotty Randall @ Tiki Bob’s

Friday 8/18