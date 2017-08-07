Free Download Of The Week: matt pond PA

The WTTS Blog

According to Polyvinyl Records, “Matt Pond was born in the state of New Hampshire where the state tree is the white birch, the bird is a purple finch, and the motto is “live free or die.” While he never hunted, he was quite skilled with a shovel and chainsaw. Following a move to New York, Matt Pond formed…matt pond PA with Eve Miller as the only returning member. In 2004, the band recorded their fourth full-length Emblems off of the New York based label Altitude Records.” Now 13 years later the band is marching in full stride. Download “Still Summer” off Still Summer any time between August 7th, and August 13th and learn more about matt pond PA at their Official Website, “Like” them on Facebook and follow them on Twitter.

