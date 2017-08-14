Free Download Of The Week: Deer Tick

The WTTS Blog

“I think a lot of my favorite artists have always done stuff like that,” Deer Tick front man John McCauley says from his home in Nashville, reflecting on his band’s love of unexpected mashups: tender lyrics layered over pi**ed off guitars; classical music flourishes delivered nearly naked and high. Deer Tick’s perfected it all, mostly as an outlier, revered by a legion of fans, respected by peers, but not part of any one scene. With their highly anticipated new project(s), two new albums released simultaneously titled Deer Tick Vol. 1 and Deer Tick Vol. 2, the crew from Rhode Island prove that their punk-roots rock has only gotten better with age. Download “Jumpstarting” off Deer Tick vol. 2 any time between August 14th, and August 20th and learn more about Deer Tick at their Official Website, “Like” them on Facebook and follow them on Twitter.

