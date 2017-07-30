WTTS OverEasy: July 30, 2017

Start and end Sundays with WTTS OverEasy. Brad Holtz plays a variety of laid-back World Class Rock, with singer-songwriters, deep album tracks, in-studio recordings, and live exclusives from Sun King Studio 92. Catch OverEasy Sundays from 7 to 11 a.m. (and the replay from 7 to 11 p.m.)
This Sunday (7/30)
Join Brad Holtz this Sunday from 7 to 11 a.m. and p.m. for WTTS OverEasy, featuring a variety of laid back acoustic tracks and exclusives from Sun King Studio 92. This week…
- A brand new track from Jack Johnson’s All The Light Above It Too.
- Also, hear the latest from Van Morrison’s Roll With The Punches, out September 22nd.
- Plus, revisit live performances from X Ambassadors, Toad The Wet Sprocket, and, Jonathan Edwards recorded in Sun King Studio 92.