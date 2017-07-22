WTTS OverEasy: July 23, 2017

Start and end Sundays with WTTS OverEasy. Brad Holtz plays a variety of laid-back World Class Rock, with singer-songwriters, deep album tracks, in-studio recordings, and live exclusives from Sun King Studio 92. Catch OverEasy Sundays from 7 to 11 a.m. (and the replay from 7 to 11 p.m.)
This Sunday (7/16)
Join Brad Holtz this Sunday from 7 to 11 a.m. and p.m. for WTTS OverEasy, featuring a variety of laid back acoustic tracks and exclusives from Sun King Studio 92. This week…
- Hear the latest from Van Morrison’s Roll With The Punches, out September 22nd.
- Also, a brand new track from Jack Johnson’s All The Light Above It Too.
- Revisit live performances from Houndmouth, Kurt Vile, and, The Head And The Heart recorded in Sun King Studio 92.
- Plus, during the 9AM hour win tickets to see Arlo Gutherie at Old National Center.