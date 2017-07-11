WTTS First Experience: Billy Raffoul

featured, The WTTS Blog

Experience one of the most soulful, raw and captivating new voices of twenty seventeen. Experience…. Billy Raffoul Billy is coming to town to play for 92-3 VIPs only. This exclusive performance with Billy Raffoul is yet another WTTS First Experience, presented by Sun King, Tuesday August 1st, 6pm at The District Tap. Register to win an invitation in the VIP Room.