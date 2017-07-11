LISTEN LIVE
WTTS First Experience: Billy Raffoul

1 Comment 11 July 2017

Experience one of the most soulful, raw and captivating new voices of twenty seventeen. Experience…. Billy Raffoul Billy is coming to town to play for 92-3 VIPs only. This exclusive performance with Billy Raffoul is yet another WTTS First Experience, presented by Sun King, Tuesday August 1st, 6pm at The District Tap. Register to win an invitation in the VIP Room.

  1. Tracie Newgent says:
    July 12, 2017 at 10:03 am

    I just heard Billy’s song Driver this morning and am literally typing just after the song ended. I think this guy has an amazingly soulful smoky mature voice for someone so young! Would love to see him in person!!
    Thanks and I’m kewpimfy fingers crossed!!!!
    Tracie


