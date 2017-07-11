You are here: Home » featured » WTTS 25 Years in 25 Days

92-3 WTTS is turning 25! It was 1992 when WTTS launched a different kind of radio station. “World Class Rock” was on the air and now, 25 years later, we’re still at, and still independently owned and operated.

Starting Monday, July 24, we’ll remember the music, movies, news and happenings of each year since our 1992 debut. It’s 25 Years In 25 Days. Hear these hour-long flashbacks weekdays at noon and 6pm, with replays from the week every Saturday morning from 7 to noon. 25 Years In 25 Days, presented by Puccini’s Pizza and Pasta, and brought to you by McGee Jewelers and Brothers Floor Covering.

What did the past 25 years look like? Explore below.

1992

1993

1994

1995

1996

1997

1998

1999

2000

2001

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

WTTS’ Brad Holtz had a chance to speak with Chris Martin of Coldplay

WTTS’ Paul Mendenhall caught up with Mark Knopfler

KT Tunstall, Fitz & The Tantrums and G. Love stopped by Sun King Studio 92

2010

WTTS’ Paul Mendenhall caught up with Annie Lennox

KT Tunstall, The Doobie Brothers and David Gray stopped by Sun King Studio 92

2011

WTTS’ Laura Duncan spoke with Will Butler of Arcade Fire, Rick Ocasek of The Cars and Robert Plant

WTTS’ Paul Mendenhall caught up with Derek Trucks

John Hiatt, Fitz & The Tantrums and G. Love stopped by Sun King Studio 92

2012

Imagine Dragons, Ed Sheeran and The Lumineers stopped by Sun King Studio 92

2013

WTTS’ Laura Duncan gained an exclusive interview with Sir Paul McCartney

The Head and The Heart, Warren Haynes and Matt Nathanson stopped by Sun King Studio 92

2014

WTTS’ Brad Holtz spoke with Patrick Carney of The Black Keys

WTTS’ Laura Duncan caught up with Jack Johnson

St. Paul and The Broken Bones, Spoon and Phillip Phillips stopped by Sun King Studio 92

2015

WTTS’ Rob Humphrey had a chance to catch up with rock legend Moon Taxi before the WTTS Christmas Can Concert

Cage The Elephant and Death Cab For Cutie stopped by Sun King Studio 92

2016

WTTS’ Rob Humphrey had a chance to catch up with rock legend Gregg Allman

WTTS’ Laura Duncan chatted with Sting

The Avett Brothers stopped by Sun King Studio 92

2017

TBD… 😉