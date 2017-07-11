WTTS 25 Years in 25 Days

92-3 WTTS is turning 25! It was 1992 when WTTS launched a different kind of radio station. “World Class Rock” was on the air and now, 25 years later, we’re still at, and still independently owned and operated.
Starting Monday, July 24, we'll remember the music, movies, news and happenings of each year since our 1992 debut. It's 25 Years In 25 Days. Hear these hour-long flashbacks weekdays at noon and 6pm, with replays from the week every Saturday morning from 7 to noon. 25 Years In 25 Days.
What did the past 25 years look like? Explore below.
1992
1993
1994
1995
1996
1997
1998
1999
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
WTTS’ Brad Holtz had a chance to speak with Chris Martin of Coldplay
WTTS’ Paul Mendenhall caught up with Mark Knopfler
KT Tunstall, Fitz & The Tantrums and G. Love stopped by Sun King Studio 92
2010
WTTS’ Paul Mendenhall caught up with Annie Lennox
KT Tunstall, The Doobie Brothers and David Gray stopped by Sun King Studio 92
2011
WTTS’ Laura Duncan spoke with Will Butler of Arcade Fire, Rick Ocasek of The Cars and Robert Plant
WTTS’ Paul Mendenhall caught up with Derek Trucks
John Hiatt, Fitz & The Tantrums and G. Love stopped by Sun King Studio 92
2012
Imagine Dragons, Ed Sheeran and The Lumineers stopped by Sun King Studio 92
2013
WTTS’ Laura Duncan gained an exclusive interview with Sir Paul McCartney
The Head and The Heart, Warren Haynes and Matt Nathanson stopped by Sun King Studio 92
2014
WTTS’ Brad Holtz spoke with Patrick Carney of The Black Keys
WTTS’ Laura Duncan caught up with Jack Johnson
St. Paul and The Broken Bones, Spoon and Phillip Phillips stopped by Sun King Studio 92
2015
WTTS’ Rob Humphrey had a chance to catch up with rock legend Moon Taxi before the WTTS Christmas Can Concert
Cage The Elephant and Death Cab For Cutie stopped by Sun King Studio 92
2016
WTTS’ Rob Humphrey had a chance to catch up with rock legend Gregg Allman
WTTS’ Laura Duncan chatted with Sting
The Avett Brothers stopped by Sun King Studio 92
2017
