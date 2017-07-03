Free Download Of The Week: Perfume Genius

Free Downloads, The WTTS Blog

According to Choire Sicha at Matador Records, Perfume Genius was, “known early as a poster-wraith for notorious, joyous, tortured and free boys, girls and their fellow travelers, the first two albums by Perfume Genius consisted largely of exquisite and cruelly abbreviated songs seemingly sung in the dark at a piano with all the silences left in. The previously most recent album, 2014’s Too Bright, stepped out saucily onto a bigger stage, expressing, with the production help of Adrian Utley, emotions arranged all along the slippery continuum from rage to irony to love. Now here we have seized the vocabulary of the full expression of all music.” Download “Slip Away” off No Shape any time between July 3rd, and July 9th. Learn more about Perfume Genius at their Official Website, “Like” them on Facebook and follow them on Twitter.

Watch

The WTTS Free Download Of The Week is Delivered by

IndyGo: Indy’s mass transit provider.