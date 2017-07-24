LISTEN LIVE
Free Download Of The Week: Palehound

0 Comments 24 July 2017

Since 2014, as stated by Polyvinyl records, “Palehound have taken their plainspoken, technique-heavy indie rock from the basements of Boston to festivals around the world.  Creative force Ellen Kempner is revered for her distinct, whispery alto, sterling musicianship and honest, wry lyrics. Download “Room” off A Place I’ll Always Go any time between July 24th, and July 30th and learn more about Palehound at their Official Website, “Like” them on Facebook and follow them on Twitter.

Delivered by IndyGo: Indy's mass transit provider.
IndyGo: Indy’s mass transit provider.

Indygo New Logo

