Free Download Of The Week: Manchester Orchestra

The last time Manchester Orchestra released an album frontman Andy Hull told Spin Magazine, ” “We wanted to make the kind of album that’s missing at this time in rock”. That was 2014. Now here we are over three years later and their fifth album has just been released solidifying the Atlanta group’s position as mainstays in the independent music scene. Download “The Gold” off A Black Mile To The Surface any time between July 31st, and August 6th and learn more about Manchester Orchestra at their Official Website, “Like” them on Facebook and follow them on Twitter.

