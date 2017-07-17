Free Download Of The Week: Gordi

Free Downloads, The WTTS Blog

Gordi’s first foray into songwriting came in the form of performances at the school’s weekly chapel. She’d tell her friends they were written by other artists to ensure they gave honest feedback – though given she was pulling lines from One Tree Hill for lyrics about experiences she was yet to actually have, that feedback wasn’t always glowing. It wasn’t until she started writing about what was happening around her, the friendships she was building and, as is inevitable in the tumult of growing up, breaking, that the chrysalis of the music she’s making now – a brooding, multi-layered blend of electronica and folk, with lyrics that tend to avoid well-trodden paths – began to form. “I often find that writing about platonic relationships,” she says, “can be a great deal more powerful than writing about romantic ones.” Download “On My Side” off Resevoir any time between July 17th, and July 23rd and learn more about Gordi at her Official Website, “Like” them on Facebook and follow them on Twitter.

Download

Watch

The WTTS Free Download Of The Week is Delivered by

IndyGo: Indy’s mass transit provider.