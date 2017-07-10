Free Download Of The Week: Alvvays

Free Downloads, The WTTS Blog

According to Polyvinyl Records, “On Antisocialites, Alvvays dive back into the deep-end of reckless romance and altered dates. Ice cream truck jangle collides with prismatic noise pop while Molly Rankin’s wit is refracted through crystalline surf counterpoint. Through thoughtful consideration in basement and abroad, the Toronto-based group has renewed its Scot-pop vows with a powerful new collection of manic emotional collage.” Download “In Undertow” off Antisocialites any time between July 10th, and July 16th and learn more about Alvvays at their Official Website, “Like” them on Facebook and follow them on Twitter.

Download

Watch

The WTTS Free Download Of The Week is Delivered by

IndyGo: Indy’s mass transit provider.