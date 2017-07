The WTTS Blog

Cage The Elephant’s new album Unpeeled, out July 28th, is the perfect next step for a band that has had our attention since their humble beginnings as rockers from Bowling Green, KY. To mark the occasion of their new release Cage has shared an exclusive video as a preview of their latest work. You can also win a free download code in the VIP room until August 6th. Go there now and enjoy!

