WTTS Know Your Show: Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers

Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers are back in Indianapolis at Klipsch Music Center May 13th on their 40th anniversary tour. Whether you’re headed to the show or just looking for last-minute tickets, join WTTS for the Know Your Show pre-concert listening party at Murphys Pubhouse in Fishers from 4pm to 6pm, presented by Deep Eddy Vodka. We’ll give away tickets to the show, along with a Tom Petty autographed turntable and a Tom Petty box set on vinyl, courtesy of Warner Brothers Records.