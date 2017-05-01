You are here: Home » The WTTS Blog » Free Download Of The Week: PWR BTTM

The WTTS Blog

PWR BTTM consists of Ben Hopkins and Liv Bruce. The band was formed at New York’s Bard College, where Bruce and Hopkins bonded over a mutual interest in bringing elements of performance and drag artistry into DIY punk culture. Their must-see live performances are often described as glitter-filled celebrations that mix humor, theater and music in equal measure. Download “Answer My Text” off Pageant and learn more about PWR BTTM at their Official Website, “Like” them on Facebook and follow them on Twitter.

Download

Watch

The WTTS Free Download Of The Week is Delivered by

IndyGo: Indy’s mass transit provider.