Free Download Of The Week: PWR BTTM

0 Comments 01 May 2017

Photo: Ebru Yildiz

PWR BTTM consists of Ben Hopkins and Liv Bruce. The band was formed at New York’s Bard College, where Bruce and Hopkins bonded over a mutual interest in bringing elements of performance and drag artistry into DIY punk culture. Their must-see live performances are often described as glitter-filled celebrations that mix humor, theater and music in equal measure.  Download “Answer My Text” off Pageant and learn more about PWR BTTM at their Official Website, “Like” them on Facebook and follow them on Twitter.

