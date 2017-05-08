Free Download Of The Week: Broken Social Scene

Free Downloads, The WTTS Blog

10 years after Evan Drew and Brendan Canning first started laying down ambient instrumentals in a Toronto basement for their debut Broken Social Scene release Feel Good Lost – that eternal question still lingers: what exactly makes a Broken Social Scene album a Broken Social Scene album? For some, it’s that omnipresent element of randomness and chaos but you can decide for yourself. Download “Halfway Home” any time between May 8th, and May 14th and learn more about Broken Social Scene at their Official Website, “Like” them on Facebook and follow them on Twitter

