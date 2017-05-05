Be A Chili Peppers Couch Potato!

featured, The WTTS Blog

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are making their first visit to Indy in over 15 years and WTTS along with Q Prime Managment wants to put you and three friends at the show… on a couch!

Register to win 4 seats on a special couch at the sound board during the Chili Peppers show on May 18th at Banker’s Life Fieldhouse and become the ultimate Chili Peppers Couch Potato. We’ll even throw in the refreshments!

Registering is easy, just visit the VIP Room to log in or sign up. The deadline to enter is May 11th so don’t delay!



