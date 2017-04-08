LISTEN LIVE
WTTS OverEasy: April 9, 2017

0 Comments 08 April 2017

Michael Kiwanuka

Join Brad Holtz this Sunday from 7 to 11 a.m. and p.m. for WTTS OverEasy, featuring a variety of laid back acoustic tracks and exclusives from Sun King Studio 92. This week…

  • Hear new music from Michael Kiwanuka’s new studio album, Love & Hate.
  • Also hear a favorite cut from The Lumineers most recent album Cleopatra.
  • Keep an ear out for brand new music from up and coming artist Noah Kahan.
  • Plus, a free ticket giveaway for an upcoming concert with Jennie Devoe at the Rathskeller during the 9AM hour .

Jennie DeVoe – “Take Me With You (Live from Studio 92)”

