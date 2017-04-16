WTTS OverEasy: April 16, 2017

Join Brad Holtz this Sunday from 7 to 11 a.m. and p.m. for WTTS OverEasy, featuring a variety of laid back acoustic tracks and exclusives from Sun King Studio 92. This week…
- Hear new music from Alison Krauss’ new studio album, Windy City.
- Also hear a new cut from Joseph’s from most recent album I’m Alone, No You’re Not.
- Also, keep an ear out for songs from, The Lumineers, Vance Joy, and Ingrid Michaelson recorded live from Sun King Studio 92.
Vance Joy – “Fire And The Flood”(Live from Studio 92)