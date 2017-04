You are here: Home » The WTTS Blog » WTTS New Music Monday: April 24, 2017

The WTTS Blog

We play lots of new music throughout the day on WTTS New Music Monday, and at 7 p.m., we play an hour of ONLY new releases. This week…

New music from Bleachers’ most recent album Gone Now, out June, 2nd.

most recent album Gone Now, out June, 2nd. A brand new single from the 311 .

. Plus, new music from ZZ Ward’s The Storm.

New Music Monday is presented by Arni’s Restaurant. Meet you at Arni’s.

Watch